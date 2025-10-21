Thamma X Review: Rashmika's Horror Film Brings Back Stree’s Spirit

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated film Thamma has hit theatres today and is already winning praise online for its unique blend of humour, thrills, and folklore. While the storyline remains largely under wraps, viewers are calling it a “perfect Diwali watch” and “a total crowd-pleaser.”

Fans Hail It as the Perfect Diwali Movie

Many moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement. One user described Thamma as “an engaging mix of emotion, drama, and surprises.” Though the first half takes time to set up, the second half reportedly delivers a thrilling payoff. Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, in particular, has been lauded for its natural and heartfelt portrayal.

Movie Review- #Thamma Waowww⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️it's a film that leaves you thoroughly entertained and completely satisfied.

The direction is simply superb, showing a masterful understanding of how to captivate the audience and make the picture look good to everyone.

Every single… pic.twitter.com/Df2SCECYBI — Love.prem98 (@LPrem98) October 18, 2025

A Total Crowd-Pleaser

Several viewers praised the film for its direction and performances, calling it “a total crowd-pleaser.” Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna were highlighted for their standout performances, with the film being described as a “high-energy Diwali gift” ideal for watching with family and friends.

Star Performances Shine

One enthusiastic viewer rated the film 4.5 stars, calling it “a total entertainer blending humour, horror, and desi folklore.” Ayushmann Khurrana was praised for effortlessly balancing comedy with suspense, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was described as “unpredictable and magnetic,” and Paresh Rawal’s comic timing added lighter moments to the film’s spooky sequences.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar also received accolades for striking the perfect balance between scares and laughter—a signature of Maddock’s horror-comedy films.

Box Office Buzz

Released on 4,000 screens across India, Thamma enjoys a solo run this Diwali, facing no major Hindi releases. Trade experts predict an opening of Rs 30–32 crore. While slightly below last year’s Diwali blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Returns, strong word-of-mouth could boost the film’s collections over the weekend.

#Thamma Monstrous

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Deserve 4 star The core is - storyline. 1st half is slow yet deeply connected and will take u back to those dadi ki kahani days. But brace yourself. 2nd half hits hard with spine chilling twists, unexpected turns and a mind-blowing cameo action entry — The Truth Lobby (@thetruthlobby) October 20, 2025

Just Watched #Thamma

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½ (4.5/5)

A total entertainer! A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame.#AyushmannKhurrana delivers a career-best act — balancing fear & comedy like a pro.

#RashmikaMandanna shines bright in a… pic.twitter.com/wwJt64B9nN — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) October 20, 2025