Thamma X Review: Rashmika's Horror Film Brings Back Stree’s Spirit

Oct 21, 2025, 11:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-anticipated film Thamma has hit theatres today and is already winning praise online for its unique blend of humour, thrills, and folklore. While the storyline remains largely under wraps, viewers are calling it a “perfect Diwali watch” and “a total crowd-pleaser.”

Fans Hail It as the Perfect Diwali Movie
Many moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement. One user described Thamma as “an engaging mix of emotion, drama, and surprises.” Though the first half takes time to set up, the second half reportedly delivers a thrilling payoff. Rashmika Mandanna’s performance, in particular, has been lauded for its natural and heartfelt portrayal.

A Total Crowd-Pleaser
Several viewers praised the film for its direction and performances, calling it “a total crowd-pleaser.” Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna were highlighted for their standout performances, with the film being described as a “high-energy Diwali gift” ideal for watching with family and friends.

Star Performances Shine
One enthusiastic viewer rated the film 4.5 stars, calling it “a total entertainer blending humour, horror, and desi folklore.” Ayushmann Khurrana was praised for effortlessly balancing comedy with suspense, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was described as “unpredictable and magnetic,” and Paresh Rawal’s comic timing added lighter moments to the film’s spooky sequences.

Director Aditya Sarpotdar also received accolades for striking the perfect balance between scares and laughter—a signature of Maddock’s horror-comedy films.

Box Office Buzz
Released on 4,000 screens across India, Thamma enjoys a solo run this Diwali, facing no major Hindi releases. Trade experts predict an opening of Rs 30–32 crore. While slightly below last year’s Diwali blockbusters like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Returns, strong word-of-mouth could boost the film’s collections over the weekend.


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Thamma Movie
Rashmika Mandanna
Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood Movie
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