Thamma Movie Review: Rashmika, Ayushmann-Starrer Expands Maddock Horrer-Verse

Thamma Movie Review and Analysis

Thamma is big-screen fun at its purest — a daring cocktail of folklore, family, fantasy, and fanfare that redefines the horror-comedy genre. With this latest entry in the Maddock horror-verse, director Aditya Sarpotdar takes Indian genre cinema to an entirely new level. The film is strange, smart, and wildly inventive — yet deeply relatable at its emotional core.

While Stree was spooky and subversive, and Bhediya explored the wilderness of myth, Thamma triumphs by fusing horror with heartfelt love, delivering a cinematic experience that feels both refreshing and resonant.

The story unfolds in a mystical forest of legends where the past is alive and ancient guardians are awakening. The narrative conjures an eerie yet fascinating fantasy realm — governed by its own rules, curses, and consequences. Unlike many supernatural thrillers that chase jump scares, Thamma blends emotion, humor, and humanity. It’s funny but never farcical, emotional without tipping into melodrama — a delicate balance few manage to achieve.

At its heart is Ayushmann Khurrana’s small-town journalist, whose accidental brush with the supernatural spirals into events far beyond his understanding. Khurrana is charmingly relatable in the first half and delivers surprising intensity later. Rashmika Mandanna shines as his emotional anchor — her performance is grounded, fiery, and refreshingly restrained, steering clear of the usual over-the-top tropes of horror comedies.

The film’s second half explodes with energy — featuring thrilling transformations, character twists, and a jaw-dropping showdown between Alok and Bhediya (Varun Dhawan). The VFX work is top-notch, and the duel between these two forces hints at a deeper connection that could shape the franchise’s future. It’s one of those rousing moments that earns applause in a packed theater — and leaves you with more questions than answers.

For fans of universe-building, Thamma is a treasure chest of Easter eggs. The chilling return of Sar Kata from Stree hints at a greater danger brewing within the Maddock horror-verse. The links between Stree 2 and Thamma are unmistakable, with the final act clearly setting up a massive crossover event on the horizon. The seeds of a supernatural showdown have been firmly planted.

The ensemble cast is exceptional. Paresh Rawal provides razor-sharp comic relief as the witty father, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui delivers a dark, magnetic performance that teases a pivotal role in the future conflict between good and evil. Sathyaraj returns as the eccentric paranormal expert “Elvis,” and this time, he’s more than comic relief — his cryptic insights deepen the mythology and connect key dots between Betaal and Bhediya.

And yes, the much-hyped Nora Fatehi cameo isn’t just glamour — it’s a meaningful twist that ties back to Stree, adding emotional depth and expanding the lore. Her brief yet impactful presence reframes our understanding of this universe and raises tantalizing questions about what’s next.

Despite the pre-release buzz around item numbers and flashy visuals, Thamma defies expectations. True to the Maddock brand, every song here serves a narrative purpose — revealing character, advancing story, or enriching myth. There’s no excess, no filler — just focused storytelling wrapped in spectacle.

Verdict

Ultimately, Thamma is a cinematic triumph — a bold experiment that pushes the boundaries of Bollywood horror. It’s entertaining, emotional, and brimming with imagination. More importantly, it cements Maddock’s growing universe as India’s most exciting homegrown franchise.