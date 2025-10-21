Stock Market Holiday, Oct 21: Is the Indian Stock Market Open or Closed Today for Diwali 2025?

The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, October 20, 2025, as the Sensex and Nifty 50 gained around half a percent each amid Diwali celebrations. However, since Diwali is being celebrated across India today, October 21, 2025, many investors are curious to know whether markets will remain open or closed.

According to the official holiday calendar of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Indian stock market will remain closed for normal trading today, October 21, 2025, on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

The commodity markets, including the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), have also declared a trading holiday today.

However, both the equity and commodity markets will open for the special Muhurat trading session this evening — a long-standing Diwali tradition that symbolizes prosperity and good fortune for investors.

Muhurat Trading 2025 Timings

According to exchange circulars, the Muhurat trading session will be held between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, with the pre-open session scheduled from 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM.

This special trading window allows investors to make auspicious purchases during the festival of lights, marking the beginning of a new financial year in the Hindu calendar, known as Samvat 2082.

Upcoming Market Holidays in October 2025

After today’s Diwali Laxmi Pujan holiday, the stock market will also remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

In total, there are three stock market holidays in October 2025:

October 2, 2025: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025: Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22, 2025: Diwali Balipratipada

Remaining Stock Market Holidays in 2025

As per the 2025 holiday calendar, the BSE and NSE have announced 18 trading holidays for the year. After October, markets will remain closed on:

November 5, 2025: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

December 25, 2025: Christmas

Market Outlook

Monday’s rally reflected investor optimism ahead of Diwali, with strong buying across sectors pushing benchmark indices higher. Analysts expect Muhurat trading to witness positive sentiment, though they advise investors to stay cautious and make well-informed decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips mentioned above are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms. Readers are advised to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.