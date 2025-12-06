December 8 School Holiday or Working Day?

With the opening of the new week, students and parents alike have one question in mind: Will schools be closed on December 8? Most schools throughout the nation will mark this day as a working one since Monday does not fall on any national festival or special occasion.

No national holidays are declared for December 8, so schools are expected to operate as usual.

But please note that sometimes, due to local events, weather conditions, strikes, or even administrative reasons, some states or districts declare a holiday. In such cases, any official update comes from local authorities.

At this point, students should plan to have a typical school day on Monday, December 8.

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