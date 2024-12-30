December 30 Bandh for schools here in Uttar Pradesh

Protests have broken out in Vijayapur, Karnataka, over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In response to the growing unrest, the district administration declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Vijayapur.

The protests, which were spearheaded by Dalit groups and other social organizations, including AHINDA, were to take place on December 28. However, after the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the protests were rescheduled for December 30.

Former MLA and AHINDA leader Prof. Raju Alagur said, "The revised date will attract participation from various social and political groups across the district to stage peaceful demonstrations against the remarks of Shah on Ambedkar and demand the resignation of Shah.".

It can be anticipated that such kind of disorders and unrest may lead the administration of the district to announce holidays for all schools and colleges in Vijayapur so that the students and teaching staff may not have any issues with their safety.

The protests signify the sensitivities attached to the legacy of Ambedkar and the outrage triggered by Shah's words. It is to be seen how the protests affect the district and what measures will the authorities take in dealing with the protesting groups' issues.

Also read: Tirumala Crowd Update - December 29 & 30: Decrease in Devotees