Ceiling Collapse at Kerala School: Rain Holiday Prevents Potential Disaster

A disaster was averted by a whisker at a government school in Kodali, Thrissur district, Kerala, when the roof of the main hall caved in during the early hours of Wednesday. Luckily, the school was shut for a rain holiday declared by the district collector, which saved any potential casualties or injuries.

The gypsum ceiling of the hall in Kodali Government Lower Primary School collapsed suddenly, triggering concerns over school building safety and maintenance. Parents and locals, who organized a protest at the school ground, were relieved that the accident happened when school was not in session. "If this had occurred during school hours, it would have been a disaster," one parent quipped, emphasizing the significance of the rain holiday in avoiding the possibility of tragedy.

Morning assemblies and daily classes were conducted regularly in the hall, with teachers also bringing students there before dispersing them to their rooms. Local BJP and Congress workers also organized protests, terming the collapse an outcome of "large-scale corruption and unscientific construction." Officials from the construction company that constructed the hall two years ago with MLA money were stopped by workers demanding action and accountability.

The accident occurred a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed officials to provide a list of the crumbling school and hospital structures throughout the state. The action is viewed as a step in advance to protect students and patients at public facilities.

Schools Likely to Remain Closed Tomorrow

With the impending heavy rainfalls, schools within the district are set to be closed tomorrow, August 7, as well. The district administration will take into consideration the weather situation and announce the school holidays. Parents and students should keep watching the updates.

The collapse of the school hall's ceiling has raised concerns about the safety of school infrastructure in the state. The incident highlights the need for regular inspections and maintenance of school buildings to prevent such accidents in the future.

Also read: GATE 2026 Registration Begins on August 25: Eligibility Criteria and Exam Schedule