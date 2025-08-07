August 8, 9, 10 School Holidays in Hyderabad; Here's Why!

The month of August 2025 will be a celebratory month for students in Telangana, as most holidays have been planned to honor key festivals and national events. Schools in Hyderabad and other districts will observe a combination of general and optional holidays, allowing families to participate in cultural festivities and spend quality time together. August 8, 9, and 10 are the school holidays in Hyderabad and also in Telangana.

Holidays in August 2025

The Telangana school calendar of holidays for August 2025 comprises the following notable dates:

August 8, 2025 (Friday ): Varalakshmi Vratham - a voluntary holiday celebrated by married women to obtain blessings for the welfare and prosperity of their families.

): Varalakshmi Vratham - a voluntary holiday celebrated by married women to obtain blessings for the welfare and prosperity of their families. August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Rakhi Purnima - a general holiday to commemorate the relationship between siblings.

Rakhi Purnima - a general holiday to commemorate the relationship between siblings. August 15, 2025 (Friday) : Independence Day - a national holiday to celebrate India's independence.

: Independence Day - a national holiday to celebrate India's independence. August 16, 2025 (Saturday): Sri Krishnashtami - This holiday marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

Sri Krishnashtami - This holiday marks the birth of Lord Krishna. August 27, 2025 (Wednesday): Vinayaka Chavithi - This holiday is a celebration of the birthday of Lord Ganesha.

General vs. Optional Holidays

Students and parents must know the distinction between general and optional holidays. General holidays are observed by all schools and government institutions in the state, but optional holidays can be taken at the discretion of individual schools or employees.

By knowing the holiday calendar and planning, students and parents can get the best out of these vacations and create memories for a lifetime.

