TG EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Begins – Web Options Open Till August 7

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 counselling process has entered its final phase for engineering and pharmacy admissions. Eligible students can now participate in the TG EAPCET counselling process by filling out their college and course preferences online at the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Important Dates for TG EAPCET 2025 Counselling

Web Options for Final Phase: August 6-7, 2025

Web Options Freezing: August 7, 2025

Provisional Seat Allotment Result Release Date: August 10, 2025

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: August 10-12, 2025

Institution Reporting: August 11-13, 2025

Joining Details by Colleges: August 14, 2025

How to Complete TG EAMCET Counselling 2025 Option Entry Process?

To participate in the final round of TG EAPCET counselling 2025, students can follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tgeapcet.nic.in and log in to your account using your Login ID, password, and OTP.

and log in to your account using your Login ID, password, and OTP. Download and Print the Manual Form: Take a printout of the manual option entry form to plan your college and course choices without mistakes.

Fill the Manual Form: Write your preferred college codes, branch codes, and district codes on the form.

Check the Latest List of Colleges: Download the updated list of colleges, branches, and districts from the website.

Enter Your Options Online: Enter your college/course preferences in the order you like most.

Modify Anytime Before Deadline: Change or edit your choices as many times as you want before the last date.

Tips for Students

Make sure to fill out your options before the deadline, August 7, 2025.

Double-check your preferences to avoid any mistakes.

Keep track of the seat allotment result, which will be released on August 10, 2025.

By following these steps and tips, students can complete the TG EAMCET counselling 2025 option entry process and secure a seat in their desired college.

