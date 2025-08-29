August 30, Tomorrow School Holiday or not?

The unrelenting monsoon rains have brought life to a standstill in some Indian states, and in response, schools and colleges have been declared closed on August 30, 2025, by the authorities. The move, in an effort to ensure student safety, has been made by some of the state governments against the backdrop of adverse weather conditions.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared all schools, colleges, and educational institutions, both government and private, closed on August 30. The decision has been taken as a precautionary step to meet the growing issues of waterlogging and flooding in places such as Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the government has directed schools to remain closed till August 30 following the incessant rain and flood-like conditions. But to keep the academic calendar as undisturbed as possible, students from Class 9 to 12 have been instructed to join online classes instead. The delayed exams will also be rescheduled, and fresh dates shall be announced in due course.

The Telangana government has also followed the same, announcing a two-day holiday for schools, junior colleges, and degree colleges on August 29 and 30. This comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, which led to strict safety measures being enforced.

Schools in Kerala are still closed for the Onam festival, which will run through September 7. The state government had previously declared a 10-day holiday so that families could celebrate the festival without the interruption of academic activities. Schools will re-open on September 8.

At the same time, some districts in Himachal Pradesh have shut down schools as a precautionary step in view of the heavy downpour. The step has been taken to protect the teaching staff and students.

As the situation keeps unfolding, parents and students are requested to keep a watch on official notifications by their respective state governments for the latest news. With various states reacting differently to the weather situation and festive timings, most students in India will not receive offline classes on August 30.