August 29 School Holiday or not?

Heavy rain has caused school shutdowns across various Indian states as a measure of precaution. The following is the school holiday in various states on August 29, 2025:

Punjab : Schools remain closed until August 30 owing to the heavy rain forecast. Major cities such as Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala have witnessed considerable rainfall.

: Schools remain closed until August 30 owing to the heavy rain forecast. Major cities such as Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Patiala have witnessed considerable rainfall. Himachal Pradesh : Schools are most probably shut because of heavy rain and yellow, orange, and red warnings by the IMD for several districts.

: Schools are most probably shut because of heavy rain and yellow, orange, and red warnings by the IMD for several districts. Jammu and Kashmir : Schools and institutions are shut because of heavy rain and cloudburst. Examinations on August 28 at Kashmir University have been postponed.

: Schools and institutions are shut because of heavy rain and cloudburst. Examinations on August 28 at Kashmir University have been postponed. Kerala : Schools have a 10-day holiday from August 27-September 7 because of the Onam festival and will resume from September 8.

: Schools have a 10-day holiday from August 27-September 7 because of the Onam festival and will resume from September 8. Telangana : There has been no official announcement for school holidays on August 29. Schools can be closed on August 27, though, as Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival in the state.

: There has been no official announcement for school holidays on August 29. Schools can be closed on August 27, though, as Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival in the state. Andhra Pradesh : As in Telangana, there has been no official announcement for school holidays on August 29. Schools can be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, but this varies from school to school.

: As in Telangana, there has been no official announcement for school holidays on August 29. Schools can be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi, but this varies from school to school. Other States: Schools in other states, such as Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, can be shut down or operate with restricted hours because of heavy rain, but certain details are subject to announcement by local authorities.

Reasons Behind Frequent School Closures

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted more than normal rains in most parts of north, west, and central India till September 4, with rains expected to continue till September 18. Global warming is changing monsoon regimes, with more intense and frequent showers.

Stay Updated

To get the latest on school holidays and weather forecasts, students and parents are advised to:

Refer to official government and school sites

Watch local news and weather forecasts

Get confirmation directly from schools about holiday timings

By remaining updated, parents and children can prepare themselves and stay safe during the monsoon season.