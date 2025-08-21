August 22 School Holiday or not?

With incessant rains causing disturbances to ordinary life in some regions of India, parents and children are anxiously following official news about a school holiday tomorrow, Friday, August 22, 2025. Although some districts had declared holidays last week because of the floods and reasons related to safety, the latest updates indicate that the majority of schools will remain open tomorrow, with a few regions contemplating local shutdowns.

Karnataka: Decisions on Holidays Depending on Rainfall

Belagavi, Hubli, Haveri, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts have been lashed by torrential rain. The districts already experienced school holidays in the past few days, but schools should reopen on August 22 unless the situation deteriorates overnight. There has not been a declaration of a new holiday yet, but last-minute declarations are always likely if the flooding gets worse.

Maharashtra: Earlier Holiday Declared, Reopening Likely Tomorrow

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not made any holiday announcement for August 22. Schools and junior colleges will operate as usual, while waterlogging and transport disruptions are expected.

Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, and Lonavala: These places had school holidays on August 20 because of rain. Authorities have now said that schools will resume on August 22.

Pune: The Lonavala Municipal Council had announced a holiday for all the schools on August 21. Yet, classes will resume from tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh: Local Holiday at Gautam Buddh Nagar

Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) were closed on August 21 today due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela being held at Dankaur. This was an event-specific local holiday, and institutions will reopen on August 22 as per schedule.

Other States: Rain Warnings and Potential Holidays

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red and Orange warnings in a number of districts across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. While no state holiday has been announced on August 22, district administrations in the worst-hit areas still have the discretion to announce holidays at short notice.

What Parents and Students Should Remind Themselves

Keep looking for official holiday announcements from school authorities and district administrations.

Monitor IMD alerts because rain warnings can impact decisions regarding holidays.

Even if schools are operating, parents must ensure safety if waterlogging or flooding makes it hazardous to travel.

Final Word

So far, there has not been any announcement of a school holiday on August 22, 2025, on a nationwide level. All schools would be open except for a few rain-affected regions where there are holidays. Parents and students must remain vigilant for last-minute information and consider safety as their number-one priority during this extended rain spell.

