'eMaap portal will empower consumers, traders'

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan BJP President, Madan Rathore, on Thursday informed that the Modi government has launched the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) to integrate all legal metrology services across the country.

Through this digital portal, now all the processes of licence, registration, verification and certification will be paperless, faceless and completely transparent.

This initiative by the government will not only empower consumers, but will also prove to be extremely beneficial for businessmen and the industry.

In response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Minister of State for Public Distribution, B.L. Verma, gave this information to the House.

Madan Rathore said that with the launch of the eMaap portal, both businesses and consumers will be able to get integrated and simple services.

This is a national platform, which will eliminate the need for separate registration in different states.

Single Sign-On (SSO) facility has been provided in it for easy access to the users.

Apart from this, transparent processes like real-time tracking, certificate verification and online dashboard will also be available.

Monitoring and enforcement will be strengthened by integration with government systems and use of data analytics.

This will make services fast, efficient and simple for both consumers and businessmen.

Madan Rathore said that digital transformation will directly benefit both the business environment and consumers.

The administrative burden will be reduced, compliance will be easy and business processes will become fast and transparent. Consumers will be confident that the information of the product they are buying is completely accurate and certified.

Along with this, the government has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 and made a QR code.

The use of QR code has also been allowed. Now consumers will be able to easily scan the QR code on any packaged electronic product and get complete information of the product like manufacturer's name, address, size, quantity, price, email and telephone number.

This will protect consumer rights and ensure transparency. Rathore said that under the Digital India Mission led by PM Modi, this step is a revolutionary reform for the protection of consumer rights and 'Ease of Doing Business'. This initiative will not only encourage industries, but will also strengthen the 'Ease of Doing Business' and take India to greater heights on global trade standards.

At the same time, this initiative reflects the public-friendly thinking and transparent governance system of the PM Modi government.

He expressed confidence that the portal and QR code system will make the life of consumers simpler and traders will also get the benefit of a fair and reliable system.

