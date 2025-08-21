IPS Officer Aditya Kumar Becomes First Crorepati of KBC Season 17

In a record-breaking moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, IPS officer Aditya Kumar became the show's first Crorepati by winning ₹1 crore. His composed confidence, acumen with facts, and determination left host Amitabh Bachchan and viewers stunned.

Within only two weeks of the season opening, Aditya crossed the much-desired milestone. Now posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sangrur, Punjab, he played the game with great calmness, hardly touching his lifelines. Showing great grit, he even tried his luck at the ₹7 crore jackpot question, earning the respect of Amitabh Bachchan for his bravery.

Aditya's success did not happen overnight. Born in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, he had dreamed of getting a government job just after completing Class 12. With resolve, he started applying for all competitive exams he could lay his hands on.

But his initial days were filled with setbacks. It is reported that he failed in over 30 exams, such as AIEEE, Kendriya Vidyalaya recruitment, and various bank tests. In spite of continuous failures, he never allowed failures to decide his destiny.

His experience with the UPSC Civil Services Examination was no less demanding. He did not get through the preliminary stage in the first attempt, made it up to the interview round in the second attempt, but did not make it, and failed even in the third attempt.

But he never gave up. In 2017, after years of effort, his hard work materialized when he achieved the 630th position in the 2018 UPSC results, formally joining the Indian Police Service.

A Journey of True Perseverance

Aditya had departed from his village in 2013 and migrated to Delhi to study for UPSC, facing years of hardship, uncertainty, and sacrifice. His evolution from a small-town dreamer into an IPS officer and now as a KBC Crorepati stands testimony to the strength of tenacity.

His tale is not just one of winning money on a game show. It is a testament that determination and perseverance can overcome setbacks time and again. Aditya Kumar is an inspiration to many hopefuls, who show that perseverance will turn even the most difficult experiences into tales of triumph.

