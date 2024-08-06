Is August 21 a holiday for schools and colleges? Find out here!

August became the month of holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions as it has many festivals and special days. One good piece of news for students is that the closing date for schools and colleges has changed to August 21 due to the bundh.

The Supreme Court recently issued a decision supporting SC and ST categories, with some supporting and some opposing it. Bahujan Sangham opposed the SC's decision. As for the case, the SC has given a judgement on allowing sub-classification in SC and ST castes. Regarding this incident, August 21 was called a bundh in India. This recent decision is creating agitation in the country.

As the agitation may lead to protests, schools and colleges might be closed on August 21. August has four Sundays and one second Saturday, with festivals like Rakhi Pournima, Independence Day, and other special days. This holiday has been added to the list of holidays in August.