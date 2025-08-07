August 2025 School Holidays in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and More!

Prepare to take that much-needed holiday! Students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can expect a holiday treat in the form of a chain of holidays planned for August 2025. Let's see the fun holidays lined up and prepare accordingly.

Three-Day Weekend Break

Set reminders for a three-day weekend from August 8 to August 10, 2025. It is possible because of the given holidays:

August 8, 2025 (Friday): Varalakshmi Vratam - a special day for women to worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for their families' well-being and prosperity. On this day, women typically fast, perform puja, and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for good fortune and happiness.

August 9, 2025 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Pournami - a festive celebration of the bond of brother and sister, in which sisters apply rakhis on their brothers' wrists. This festival is an emblem of the love and care that exists between siblings, and is usually celebrated with great fervor and love.

August 10, 2025 (Sunday): A normal Sunday holiday, providing students an opportunity to rest and rejuvenate. This three-day weekend is just the right occasion for students to relax from their academic schedule and indulge in some quality time with their families.

Additional Holidays during August 2025

August 2025 looks to be a holiday-filled month with several holidays scheduled:

August 15, 2025 (Friday): Independence Day - a day to celebrate India's independence and patriotism. On this day, schools and institutions all over the nation will conduct flag-hoisting ceremonies and other patriotic events to celebrate the occasion.

August 16, 2025 (Saturday ): Krishna Janmashtami - the birthday celebration of Lord Krishna with devotion and fervor. The festival is generally observed with much enthusiasm, with devotees singing devotional songs, offering puja, and engaging in festive activities.

August 17, 2025 (Sunday): A normal Sunday holiday, giving students a well-earned break. The weekend break will provide students with an opportunity to unwind and recharge after the festivities of Krishna Janmashtami.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025: Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) - a celebration of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Devotees generally worship Lord Ganesha, pray to him, and take his blessings for success and prosperity on this day.

These holidays will provide students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with sufficient time to rest, relax, and enjoy themselves with their loved ones. Whether it is engaging in festive celebrations, relaxing with friends and family, or just a break from studies, these holidays will surely be a source of happiness and joy for students.

Tips for Students

Plan: Take advantage of these holidays by planning exciting activities, outings, or trips with family and friends.

Relax and rejuvenate: Take advantage of these breaks to relax, recharge, and recharge your mind and body.

Join in festivities: Participate in the festive celebrations and activities, and take advantage of these special occasions.

By doing these, students can take the most advantage of these holidays and enjoy a memorable and pleasant break.

