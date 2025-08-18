August 18 School Holiday in Andhra Pradesh: Check Affected Districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools in several districts today, August 18, due to the severe weather conditions caused by heavy rainfall. The districts affected include Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam.

Heavy Rains Cause Disruptions

The relentless downpour has thrown normal life out of gear in many areas, with waterlogging and flooding reported in several parts of the state. The roads are slippery, and the risk of accidents is high, making it difficult for students to commute to school safely.

Parents Demand Holiday

Parents in districts that have not declared a holiday, such as Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur, are demanding a day off for their children. They are concerned about the health and safety of their children, citing the risk of infections and illnesses that come with getting wet in the rain.

Low-Pressure Area

The low-pressure area near Padmapur in Visakhapatnam is expected to move towards Odisha, but it may again approach Visakhapatnam in the next two days. This has led to concerns about the severity of the weather conditions and the potential impact on daily life.

Weather Update

The weather forecast indicates that it will rain throughout the day in Andhra Pradesh, with showers and moderate rains expected in Rayalaseema. However, Coastal Andhra and Uttarandhra are likely to experience heavy to moderate rains throughout the day.

Safety First

Parents are advised to prioritize the safety and well-being of their children and consider keeping them at home if the weather conditions are unfavorable. The authorities are taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety, and citizens are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and follow the instructions of the local administration.

