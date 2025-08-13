August 14 Schools Holiday or not?

With the monsoon season in full swing, various states in India are announcing changes in school hours on Thursday, August 14, 2025, because of heavy rain alerts and upcoming festivals. While there will be normal classes in most states, some areas in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh will have holidays, and a few districts are on weather alert.

Telangana: Heavy Rain

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out red and yellow alerts for several districts in Telangana, predicting heavy rain on August 13 and 14. As a response, the state government has announced:

Full-day holiday for all government and private schools in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Half-day school timing for schools under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on both August 13 and 14. The classes will end by midday, before anticipated afternoon rain showers.

Red alert districts: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Mahabubabad.

Yellow alert districts: Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, and Kothagudem.

Uttar Pradesh: Holiday for Chehlum

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, August 14, 2025, will be a public holiday on account of Chehlum, the mourning day after Muharram. All private and government schools in the state will be closed.

Other States

For the rest of the states, such as Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, August 14 will be an ordinary working day for schools. But in districts facing adverse weather conditions, district collectors can announce local holidays on short notice. Parents should keep an eye on local announcements and school notifications for changes at the last moment. August 2025 Key School Holidays

Besides the August 14 holidays in some states, students have several significant holidays awaiting them this month:

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day: Public holiday across the country.

August 16 (Saturday) – Krishna Janmashtami: Celebrated in some states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat; states may announce a holiday for schools.

August 16–17 (Saturday–Sunday) – Weekend Break.

Student and Parent Advisory

Refer to the school calendar for the holidays announced.

Monitor IMD weather alerts and district administration announcements.

Stay in communication with school officials for changes in school schedules because of weather warnings

