IMD Issues Red Alert for Telangana for August 13, 14: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Districts

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Meteorological Centre issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana for two consecutive days from Wednesday, today, August 13 and 14, warning of heavy rain activity.

As per officials, Telangana's central regions, such as Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Mulugu, have been put under the highest level of weather warning today. The alert reflects the likelihood of very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm in a span of 24 hours.

In addition to this, an orange alert, which means very heavy rain ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm, has been sounded for Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, and other nearby districts.

IMD Meteorological Centre Director Nagaratna informed that red alerts were issued for Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu for both today and tomorrow.

While Hyderabad, Hanumakonda, Adilabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, and Warangal are on orange alert. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast by the weather office in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy within the next 24 hours.

Nagaratna also observed that extensive rain will continue to prevail in the state till tomorrow and asked people living in the affected areas to remain on high alert and practice precautions.

