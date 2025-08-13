HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Results to Be Declared Soon at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 soon. Once released, students can check their scores on the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in.

The supplementary examinations are conducted for students who either failed in one or two subjects during the regular board exams or wish to improve their marks.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official website — hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Select the link for Class 10 / Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025.

A login page will appear.

Enter your roll number and submit the details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all the details on the scorecard.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully check their scorecards and ensure all information is correct.

Earlier this year, HPBOSE declared the regular exam results for Class 12 on May 17, 2025, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.16%. The Class 10 results were announced on May 15, 2025, with a pass percentage of 79.8%.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates on the HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025.