Aug 16, Janmashtami 2025: School Holiday Dates Across States

Lord Shri Krishna Janmashtami, commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated this year on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The festival, rich in spiritual tradition and cultural vibrancy, will be marked by grand celebrations, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, where temples, streets, and public spaces will come alive with devotional songs, dances, dramas, and elaborate rituals.

However, Janmashtami’s status as a school holiday varies by state. In India, public holidays are decided by state governments based on local customs and priorities, not by a uniform national policy.

States Where Schools Will Remain Closed

In 2025, several states have declared Janmashtami an official holiday for schools, government offices, and banks. These include:

Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

Major cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla will also see closures alongside large-scale festivities.

States Where It’s a Working Day

In contrast, Janmashtami will be a regular working day in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Delhi, and Goa.

Cities like Agartala, Aizawl, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kohima, New Delhi, and Panaji may still host cultural programs, though attendance will be voluntary.

Check State Notifications for Confirmation

The differing observance of Janmashtami reflects India’s cultural diversity and the federal nature of its governance. Students, parents, and employees should refer to their state’s official holiday notifications for final confirmation.