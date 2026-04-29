April 30 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents often look forward to unexpected holidays, but April 30, 2026, is set to be a regular working day for schools across most parts of India. As there are no major festivals, public events, or government-declared holidays scheduled for the day, schools are expected to function as usual.

No Official Holiday Announcement

There has been no notification from state education departments or authorities declaring a holiday on April 30. In the absence of any special occasion or observance, schools will remain open and follow their regular timetable.

State-Wise Holiday Status

Across states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and others, April 30 does not fall under any listed public or academic holiday. Therefore, students should attend classes as per schedule.

However, it is always advisable to check with individual schools, as some institutions may declare local holidays due to internal events, examinations, or administrative reasons.

Why Confusion Happens

At times, confusion about holidays arises due to nearby festival dates, exam schedules, or unofficial messages circulating on social media. Authorities have not issued any such directive for April 30, making it a normal academic day.

Final Advisory

Students are encouraged to confirm with their respective schools and not rely on unverified information. Unless officially stated otherwise, April 30 will remain a working day for schools across the country.

Also read: Chandrababu Fails to show Real Benefits from Vizag Investments