April 30 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to visit a bank on April 30, 2026, here is a clear update to help you manage your schedule.

Is April 30, 2026 a Bank Holiday?

No, April 30, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. As there are no major festivals, special occasions, or government-declared holidays on this date, banks across the country will operate as usual.

Bank Status on April 30

Public sector banks: Open

Private sector banks: Open

Cooperative banks: Open

Regional rural banks: Open

All banking services will be available during standard working hours.

Why Banks Are Open

Bank holidays in India are typically declared based on:

National holidays

Religious festivals

State-specific observances

Official notifications by authorities

Since April 30 does not fall under any of these categories, it is treated as a regular working day.

State-Wise Holiday Update

There are no significant state-specific bank holidays expected on April 30, 2026. Banks are likely to remain open across all states without any regional closures.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all regular banking services, including:

Deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearing

Loan and account-related services

Customer support at branches

Digital services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs will function without any interruption.

Final Word

In summary, April 30, 2026, is a normal working day for banks in India. There is no holiday, and all banking operations will continue smoothly across the country.

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