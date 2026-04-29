Chandrababu Fails to show Real Benefits from Vizag Investments

YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President KK Raju challenged coalition leaders to an open debate on investments and the development of North Andhra, stating that the government has done nothing substantial in the last two years except indulge in credit appropriation. He said the Google–Adani–Airtel data centre project in Tarluvada, for which foundation was laid recently, was initiated during the YSRCP government and that even reports in pro-TDP media confirm this fact. He questioned why the government has not explained what tangible benefits the project will bring to the state and its youth.

KK Raju stated that the coalition government has turned industrial events into political platforms, failing to highlight job creation, economic benefits, or state promotion. He said even during the data centre foundation ceremony, no clarity was given on employment generation or the advantages to Andhra Pradesh, exposing the government’s lack of seriousness. He criticized the leadership for making political speeches instead of showcasing development, stating that the focus remains on self-promotion rather than governance.

He asserted that the groundwork for the data centre was laid during the YSRCP tenure, when land was allocated, incentives were structured, and international connectivity through a 3,900 km subsea cable proposal was initiated. He said the original 300 MW Adani data centre plan under YSRCP has now been expanded to a 1 GW project, and the current government is merely continuing what was already set in motion.

KK Raju highlighted that major projects such as the NTPC Green Hydrogen project, renewable energy initiatives, the Adani data centre, and other industrial investments stem from agreements secured during the YSRCP government. He recalled that the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam attracted ₹13 lakh crore worth of investment proposals from leading industrial groups, demonstrating the credibility of the previous government. He said even infrastructure projects like the Deck Building at Siripuram and institutions like Infosys in Visakhapatnam were outcomes of YSRCP’s efforts, while the current government is only performing ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

He further criticized the government for ignoring key issues such as the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone being established without the KK Line, which is crucial for economic viability, and said the leadership has failed to address structural development needs. He questioned why no major industries were established during the previous TDP tenure (2014–19) if they claim to attract investments, and reiterated his readiness for a public debate comparing investment inflows and development under both governments.

KK Raju also criticized Minister Nara Lokesh for making political remarks in front of industrialists, stating that such behavior damages the state’s credibility. He said governance requires focus on policy and delivery, not rhetoric, and urged the government to prioritize fulfilling promises, addressing unemployment, and ensuring real development instead of engaging in propaganda.