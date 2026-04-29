CV Anand, Telangana DGP: Full Profile and Key Details

Veteran IPS officer C V Anand is set to assume charge as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force in Telangana. With over 30 years of service, he brings extensive experience in handling insurgency, urban policing, governance reforms, and national security responsibilities.

Early Life and Academic Background

Born in 1968 in Hyderabad, Anand comes from a family with a strong background in public service. His father served in the Indian Forest Service, which influenced his disciplined upbringing.

He completed his schooling at Vidyaranya High School and Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. Alongside academics, he actively pursued cricket and even represented Hyderabad at the junior level. Later, he studied at Nizam College before earning a postgraduate degree in Economics from Osmania University.

At the age of 22, he cleared the Civil Services Examination on his first attempt and joined the IPS in 1991, being allotted to his home cadre.

Early Career in Naxal-Affected Regions

Anand began his policing career in challenging areas such as Warangal, Bellampalli, and Nizamabad, which were affected by Naxal activity. His hands-on approach and leadership in anti-extremism operations earned him the President’s Gallantry Medal, marking him as a courageous field officer early in his service.

Key Roles in Hyderabad Policing

As he transitioned into city policing, Anand held several important positions, including Deputy Commissioner roles in different zones of Hyderabad. During this time, he implemented structured systems for large public events like Ganesh immersions and established specialized lake policing units to enhance safety.

Technology-Driven Reforms

Known for embracing innovation, Anand introduced several modern policing initiatives. As Additional Commissioner of Traffic, he played a key role in implementing e-challan systems, automated traffic monitoring, and stricter enforcement against drunk driving.

Later, as Commissioner of Police in Cyberabad, he launched initiatives like SHE Teams aimed at improving women’s safety, expanded surveillance infrastructure, and introduced standard operating procedures to handle disputes more effectively.

Administrative and National-Level Contributions

In his role as Civil Supplies Commissioner, Anand introduced major reforms by digitising ration distribution, ensuring faster payments to farmers, and improving transparency in the supply chain. These measures received national recognition and were adopted by several other states.

During his deputation with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), he oversaw airport security operations and upgraded training systems, further strengthening his administrative credentials.

Leadership in Hyderabad Police

Returning as Hyderabad Police Commissioner in 2021, Anand managed law and order during sensitive periods while focusing on tackling cybercrime, narcotics, and organized crime. His initiatives in modern policing gained international attention, including recognition at global policing forums.

Personal Interests and Leadership Style

Apart from his professional achievements, Anand is known for his passion for sports, particularly cricket and tennis. His active lifestyle and energetic approach are reflected in his leadership style, which emphasizes discipline, innovation, and accountability.

A New Phase for Telangana Police

With a career spanning field operations and high-level administration, Anand’s appointment as DGP is expected to strengthen technology-driven policing and improve public service delivery in Telangana. His focus on transparency and modernization is likely to shape the future direction of the state’s police force.

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