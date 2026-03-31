April 2026 School Holiday List in India: Full Details

April 2026 marks a significant period for school students across India. Along with the beginning of a new academic year in many schools, the month also includes several important holidays and observances.

After completing their final exams in March, students usually start a new class in April with updated books, new subjects, and fresh academic plans. At the same time, a number of holidays provide short breaks during the early part of the academic session.

Important School Holidays in April 2026

Several major holidays fall in April and are observed by schools across different states.

April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday is observed nationwide, and most schools remain closed.

April 13 (Monday) – Baisakhi (also known as Vaisakhi) is celebrated mainly in northern states, and schools in these regions observe a holiday.

April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti is widely observed, leading to school closures in many parts of the country.

April 14 (Tuesday) – Tamil New Year is celebrated in Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, where schools remain closed.

Weekly Holidays

In addition to festival-based holidays, regular weekly offs also apply:

All Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, and 26

Many schools also observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, depending on their schedule

Summer Break Trends

Although full summer vacations typically begin in May, some schools may start making adjustments by the end of April.

Certain institutions may reduce school hours

Short breaks may be introduced in areas experiencing high temperatures

In hotter regions, early summer holidays may be announced

State-Wise Holiday Differences

School holidays in April are not the same across India. While national holidays are followed by most schools, several holidays depend on regional customs and government decisions.

For example:

Baisakhi is mainly observed in northern states

Tamil New Year is specific to Tamil Nadu

Weather conditions, especially heatwaves, may also influence school closures

Final Note

April 2026 is a mix of new beginnings and festive breaks for students. With multiple holidays and the start of a new academic session, students can expect both learning opportunities and short periods of relaxation during the month.