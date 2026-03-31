New Income Tax Rules from April 1: What You Need to Know

From April 1, 2026, India will start using a new income tax law. The main aim of this new law is to make the tax system simpler, clearer, and easier to follow for everyone.

One of the biggest changes is the removal of the old terms Financial Year (FY) and Assessment Year (AY). Earlier, many people found these terms confusing. Now, the government has introduced a single term called “Tax Year.” This will make it easier for people to understand when they earn income and when they pay taxes.

Another important change is related to meal cards. Earlier, only ₹50 per meal was tax-free, but now this limit has been increased to ₹200 per meal. This is good news for salaried employees because they can now save more money on food expenses without paying tax. Over a year, this can lead to significant savings.

The process of filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is also being simplified. The new system will make forms easier to fill and reduce mistakes. Even though the tax rates and slabs are mostly the same, the focus is on making the filing process smoother and more accurate. The deadline for filing returns will remain the same for most people.

The government is also making PAN (Permanent Account Number) rules stricter. PAN will now be required in more financial transactions. This step is taken to reduce tax evasion and ensure that all income is properly reported.

Another change is related to foreign spending. The tax collected at source (TCS) on international transactions has been reduced, which may make foreign travel and spending slightly cheaper.

Overall, the new income tax law does not aim to increase the tax burden on people. Instead, it focuses on simplifying rules, improving transparency, and making the system more user-friendly. These changes will help taxpayers understand their responsibilities better and make tax filing easier.