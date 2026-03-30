Stock Market Closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti?

The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend trading activities for the day.

Market Holiday on March 31

As per the official holiday calendar, there will be no trading across segments including equities, derivatives, currency, and securities lending on March 31. This closure marks one of the key trading holidays in the current week.

Short Trading Week for Investors

With this holiday falling on a Tuesday, investors will experience a shortened trading schedule. Markets will operate only on limited days during the week, giving traders a brief pause amid ongoing volatility.

Another market holiday is also scheduled later in the same week for Good Friday, further reducing the number of active trading sessions.

Commodity Market Timings

While equity markets will remain completely closed, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will follow a partial holiday schedule on March 31. Trading in commodities will remain shut during the morning session but will resume in the evening session between 5 PM and 11 PM.

Market Sentiment

The holiday comes at a time when Indian stock markets have been facing significant pressure. Benchmark indices have witnessed sharp declines recently due to global uncertainties, rising crude oil prices, and foreign investor outflows.

Conclusion

The stock market holiday on March 31, 2026, for Mahavir Jayanti provides a temporary break for investors. However, with ongoing global and domestic challenges, market participants are expected to remain cautious in the upcoming sessions.\

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