AP Endowments Department to Fill 137 Staff and 200 Vedic Workers Posts Soon

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the recruitment of 137 posts in the Endowments Department through direct recruitment, following a recent departmental review.

Vacancy Details:

Deputy Commissioner – 6 posts

Assistant Commissioner – 5 posts

Executive Officer Grade-1 (EO G-1) – 6 posts

Executive Officer Grade-3 (EO G-3) – 104 posts

Junior Assistant – 16 posts

In addition to these, officials have been instructed to begin the recruitment process for up to 200 Vedic staff to support temple-related religious services.

These positions have remained vacant for a long time, causing delays in temple administration and daily operations. The proposed recruitment aims to address these staff shortages across temples managed by the department.

Authorities have been directed to follow proper recruitment procedures and ensure timely execution of the hiring process.

Further details, including the official notification and application guidelines, are expected to be released soon.