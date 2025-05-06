When Arya convinced Santhanam to get his house demolished!

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Santhanam has now disclosed how his close friend, actor Arya, convinced him to demolish a house he had purchased to renovate.

Participating in the audio launch event of director S Prem Anand’s much-awaited horror comedy ‘Devil's Double Next Level’, in which he plays the lead, Santhanam humorously spoke about his friendship with Arya, which he said was thick.

In a lighter vein, Santhanam listed a number of instances where he had got into trouble because of Arya but pointed out that their friendship was strong and that both of them were people who had never known fear. The actor said that both Arya and he never worried themselves over what the outcome could be. The actor said they were people who looked to live happily and lead good lives.

"Arya and I became thick friends when we began acting in a film called 'Oru Kalloriyin Kadhai'..." began Santhanam, who then narrated a series of funny instances involving Arya.

Finally, he said, "We started work on this film Devil's Double. Director Anand went to Arya and told him just a line and Arya liked the story and readily agreed to produce the film. Six months passed and I, by then, completed a couple of other films. During this period, I bought a new piece of land with a house on it. The idea behind buying this place was that I wanted to renovate it and move into that house. My mother and my wife would visit that house every Friday and light a lamp there. Almost everyone in my family had made up their minds that this was the house that we were going to move into.

"That was when Arya, who, after listening to the complete story of the film which had been developed by then, called me one Sunday. He asked me where I was and I replied that I had bought a house and that I was in the process of renovating it. Arya arrived at the place shortly. He told me that he was okay with the story and that he would produce the film, irrespective of its budget. And then, he looked at the structure.

"He didn't like the structure and asked me to get it demolished. I was shocked. I told him I couldn't demolish it because I had told everyone in my family that I was renovating the building. Even otherwise, I pointed out to him that if I had to build it from scratch, the expenses would be too much.

"Arya just brushed all my concerns aside. 'You keep quiet. You will do something like this and then keep complaining that something or the other is not right," Arya said and before I could realise it, called another friend of his, who in turn, called a third person to get the building demolished," said Santhanam, who pointed out that this person turned up and got the whole building razed to the ground in a matter of four days and even cleaned up the whole place, leaving no trace of a building ever having been there.

"I was scared and therefore, never told about this development to my family. When my mother and wife went to this place the next Friday to light a lamp, my mother was alarmed that the house had gone missing. She kept searching for it in all the neighbouring streets for the house," he said, even as the audience burst into laughter.

Finally, Santhanam said he disclosed the truth to his mother, who was stunned by the development. "I told her Arya came the other day and he was certain that it would look good if we built the building from scratch. I said, 'When Arya says something, he is right.' My mother asked me, 'I thought you guys did such things only in films. You do this in real life too?'."

Using this instance to underscore the thick friendship he shared with Arya, Santhanam said, "What I wish to point out here is that from the time we became friends in Kallooriyin Kadhai until now, both of us have never known fear. We have never been scared to try out things in cinema. We have boldly faced it. We have never worried ourselves over what the outcome will be. We look to be happy as long as we live. Let us see what life brings and let us face it and move on. That energy is what has raised Arya to this level as a producer. What Arya told me was this. 'Until you finish this film, don't commit to any other film. Be free, I will take care of all your problems. Your job is to only win in this film.' I have worked hard in this film and I will return this film as a big victory to Arya."

