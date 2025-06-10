AP EdCET 2025 Key Out Today, June 10: Results on June 21

The Acharya Nagarjuna University, on behalf of APSCHE, is releasing the preliminary answer key for AP EdCET 2025 today, June 10.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, by June 13. After reviewing all the objections, the final results will be announced on June 21.

This year, the exam was conducted across 87 centers in the state. Out of 17,795 applicants, 14,609 candidates appeared for the exam.