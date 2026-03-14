AP and Telangana Half Day Schools from March 16: Check Timings

Students across the Telugu states have received good news as the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have decided to introduce half-day schooling from March 16, 2026 in view of the rising summer temperatures.

According to the education departments of both states, schools will operate in a single shift beginning March 16. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety and comfort of students during the hot summer months.

School Timings in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, schools will function from 7:45 AM to 12:30 PM starting March 16. After the completion of classes, students will be provided midday meals as usual, as directed by the School Education Department.

Officials clarified that the midday meal scheme will continue without interruption, even though schools will operate only for half a day. The government has stressed that students’ health and nutrition remain a priority, making it mandatory for schools to serve meals after classes.

Telangana Follows Similar Schedule

A similar arrangement has been announced in Telangana as well. As per the orders issued by Director of School Education E. Naveen Nicholas, half-day schools will begin from March 16.

Schools in Telangana will function from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM, after which midday meals will be served to students at 12:30 PM.

The move is expected to help students avoid exposure to extreme heat during peak afternoon hours while ensuring that academic activities continue smoothly.