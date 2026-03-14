Meta Plans Massive Layoffs: Company May Cut 20% of Global Workforce

The global technology sector has been witnessing significant job cuts in recent years, with major companies such as Google, Microsoft, and several others reducing their workforce. Now, Meta, the company behind popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is reportedly preparing for another large round of layoffs.

Recent reports suggest that Meta is evaluating a plan to reduce nearly 20 percent of its global workforce in the near future. If implemented, this move could affect thousands of employees working across the company’s various divisions.

At present, Meta employs roughly 79,000 people worldwide. A 20 percent reduction could result in approximately 15,000 employees losing their jobs, making it one of the largest workforce reductions by the company so far. If the reports prove accurate, it would also stand among the most significant layoffs in the technology sector in recent years.

This would not be the first time Meta has implemented large-scale job cuts. The company previously announced layoffs affecting around 11,000 employees in 2022, followed by another round that impacted nearly 10,000 workers in 2023. The latest plan, however, appears to be even more extensive than the previous reductions.

Industry observers believe the move is part of Meta’s broader strategy to restructure its operations and adapt to rapid technological changes. One of the key factors driving these decisions is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across the company’s products and services.

As AI tools become more advanced and integrated into business processes, many technology firms are reassessing their workforce requirements. The shift toward automation and AI-powered systems is believed to be influencing staffing decisions at several large organizations.

Despite the business rationale behind these changes, the potential layoffs are concerning for employees. Meta has long been recognized for offering attractive work conditions and a positive work-life balance, which makes the possibility of large-scale job losses particularly unsettling for many workers.

The situation also highlights a broader trend across the technology industry, where even experienced and senior professionals are facing uncertainty as companies adjust to the fast-paced development of AI technologies.

As discussions around these potential layoffs continue, the tech industry is closely watching how Meta moves forward and how the growing role of artificial intelligence will shape the future of employment in the sector.

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