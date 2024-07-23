New timings at Anganwadi Centres!

The government has initiated a transformation of Anganwadi centres to enhance early childhood education in the state. These centres will now offer comprehensive preschool education up to the third standard. This initiative aims to provide a strong foundation in education for children, fostering their interest and readiness for formal schooling.

Under the program 'Amma Mata - Anganwadi Bata', the government plans to enrol children aged two and above in these centres, ensuring they receive quality education and care. Previously focused on providing nutritious food to pregnant women and children, Anganwadi centres will now evolve into preschools offering nursery, LKG, and UKG education.

The centres will continue to offer a stimulating educational environment where children engage in games, nature activities, science, yoga, early mathematics, and other subjects. Operating hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with the fourth Saturday dedicated to celebrating Pre-primary Education Day, where parents are updated on their children's progress.

Through the Children's Welfare Scheme, these centres play a crucial role in educating children and creating an environment conducive to learning.

Also read: Slow Growth in IT Sector in 2024-25: Economic Survey.