Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on October 16-17: PM Modi's Visit

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Andhra Pradesh on October 16, 2025, the state government has declared a two-day holiday for government and private schools in four mandals. The areas include Kurnool Rural, Kurnool Urban, Kallur, and Orvakal, and the schools there will remain closed on October 16 and 17, 2025.

During this time, the exams of students have been postponed to October 21 and 22, 2025. The Prime Minister's visit is set to be a major one, as he will address a meeting at the Nannur toll plaza and launch several national development projects worth INR 13,430 crore in Kurnool.

PM Modi's Visit to Andhra Pradesh

The visit of the Prime Minister will also involve a visit to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam and Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra in Srisailam. The visit reflects the central government's focus on the development of regional infrastructure, industrialization, and inclusive socio-economic progress of the state.

Diwali Holidays

Apart from the school holidays due to the PM's visit, schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh are likely to take Diwali holidays on October 20, 2025. Certain institutions will also give a day's holiday on October 18, 2025, on the occasion of Dhantrayodashi, accompanied by a three-day festive holiday.

Upcoming Holidays in Andhra Pradesh

Following is a list of likely holidays in Andhra Pradesh:

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20, 2025 (1 day)

Christmas Holidays: 23-27 Dec 2025 (5 days)

Sankranti Holidays: 10-18 Jan 2026 (9 days)

Summer Holidays: 24th April-11 June 2026 (around 50 days)

It is important for students and parents to know about the upcoming holidays and changes of the schedule in advance so that they can plan accordingly.

Also read: Stock Market Holiday on Diwali 2025: BSE & NSE Closed Dates