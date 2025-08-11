3-Day Holidays For Schools in Telangana and AP; Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami

Students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have something to look forward to with schools in both states closing for three consecutive days, beginning from August 15. This school break comes during Independence Day as well as the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami.

Holiday Calendar:

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day - Schools will be shut to mark the country's independence from British rule.

August 16 (Saturday): Krishna Janmashtami - Schools will remain holidayed to mark Lord Krishna's birthday.

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday - All schools and colleges in the country will remain shut.

Other Holidays in August:

August 27 (Wednesday): Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) - Schools will remain holidayed to mark Lord Ganesha's birthday.

Why This Break Matters:

This three-day holiday is a well-needed break for students who were involved in their academic routine. With various holidays already announced in August, such as Raksha Bandhan and Varamahalakshmi Vratham, Telugu state students are having a well-deserved rest. The back-to-back holidays on August 15-17 is the second such holiday in the month, giving students plenty of time to relax and recharge.

Impact on Students:

The common holidays in August would provide students with an opportunity to take a break from their books, unwind, and participate in extracurricular activities. This would help in stress reduction and overall well-being. The long weekend can also be a time for families to organize short excursions or trips, promoting bonding and making memories.

School Holiday Calendar:

Parents and students alike must be current with the school holiday calendar so that they may organize their activities accordingly. Since there are several holidays declared in August, schools are also likely to have a new schedule to fit in the celebrations.

