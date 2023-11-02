ED summons R'sthan Cong chief Govind Singh Dotasara's sons in alleged paper leak case

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara's two sons in connection with the alleged paper leak case.

According to the financial probe agency sources, the ED has asked his sons to appear before it on November 7 and November 8. The ED has summoned Dotasara's son Abhilash on November 7 and Abinash on November 8 at its headquarters in Delhi. On October 26 it had carried out searches at over 11 locations in Rajasthan, including the premises of Dotasara and MLA Omprakash Hudla.

