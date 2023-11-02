'Marvillin Gorupangal' teaser fuses comedy, family-drama & love

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) Malayalam star Indrajith Sukuraman is geared up for his next film ‘Marvillin Gorupangal’ and the makers dropped its teaser recently.

The trailer dropped on Wednesday. A heartfelt family drama, the new glimpse fuses comedy, drama, love, and some actually pressing questions regarding family matters.

Married to actress Vincy Aloshious in the film, the couple doesn’t want kids while another couple played by Shruti Ramchandran and Sarjano Khalid isn’t married, but dream of having kids.

A unique concept, the teaser showcases the many complex dynamics between the couples and their own individual outlooks regarding marriage and parenthood. There are also some scenes which show some kind of MCU action in a comedic lighting as Vincy is an actress in the film.

The exploration of the modern day family, the film is mostly oriented towards a family based comedy-drama while simultaneously dealing with some heavy topics.

The aesthetic design is very filmy and metropolitan, though at the same time has a local touch to it as it isn’t completely westernised. The music of the film is also something else as it is composed by acclaimed Malayalam composer Vidyasagar.

The closing moments also tease the song ‘Marvillin Gorupangal’ which was first used in the 1998 Malayalam film ‘Summer in Bethlehem’.

Directed and written by Arun Bose and Pramod Mohan, ‘Marvillin Gorupangal’ takes a look at both societal norms, traditions, customs, and the independent mindset of modern day couples.

