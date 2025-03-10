ED raids on Baghel’s residence, a BJP's plot to distract attention from Parliament: Pawan Khera

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Monday slammed the Central government for Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at Bhupesh Baghel's residence and called it a part of BJP's conspiracy to distract attention from larger issues, particularly the Parliament.

Khera remarked, "BJP, which is surrounded on all sides and finding it hard to go unscathed on multiple issues, needs a distraction. They want to divert attention, change the headlines, and this could very well be part of that conspiracy."

Khera’s comments come as ED raids continue at multiple locations linked to Bhupesh Baghel and his family.

Further questioning the rationale behind ED raids, he said, "It is happening in an unclear case, and no one knows why it is taking place. Just few days ago, a court dismissed a CBI case against Bhupesh Baghel, so there is no case against him. Still, ED is raiding his premises today. It’s possible that this raid coincides with the start of Parliament’s session."

He also hinted that the central agency might have been brought in, by the ruling dispensation, to disrupt Bhupesh Baghel’s political activities in Punjab, where he recently took over as in-charge for the state.

"It could be an attempt to disturb him as he begins his political activities in Punjab," Khera added. He emphasised that such actions by the BJP, with ED working under their influence, would not be forgotten.

The ED conducted raids on the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of Bhupesh Baghel, in the Padumnagar locality of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

The teams, arriving in four Innova cars, began their search early in the day, and according to reports, this operation is part of a wider investigation, with approximately 14 locations across the state being raided, some of which are linked to Chaitanya Baghel.

The raids were reportedly conducted in connection with alleged financial irregularities and money laundering cases, including a notorious liquor scam.

Bhupesh Baghel, who is facing accusations of irregularities in the liquor trade during his tenure, has consistently denied these allegations.

