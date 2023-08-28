ED files chargesheet in PMLA case related to Copyright Act

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint against Kishore Shaw in connection with commission of scheduled offence under Section 63 Copyright Act.

The Court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by Tangra PS, Kolkata against Shaw alleging sale of counterfeit liquor items of United Spirit Limited and Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd.

"During investigation, proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 13,09,955 were attached in the bank accounts of the accused.Subsequently, the attachment was confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi," said the official.

