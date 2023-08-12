ED files charge sheet in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a prosecution complaint against former Executive Engineer at PHED Samastipur, Sanjay Kumar Singh and four others in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on a charge sheet filed by Economic Offence Unit (EOU), Bihar.

Theinvestigation revealed that the main accused Sanjay Kumar Singh while being posted and functioning at different posts as Engineer in PHED Department under the Bihar government, had amassed disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 1.83 crore during the period 1987 to 2013 in his name, in the name of his wife Pushpa Singh, his sons Abhishek Ashish and Anunay Ashish, and his father Ambika Prasad Singh.

The ED said that the disproportionate assets amounting to Rs 1.83 Crore have been acquired through corrupt and illegal means, by abusing his position as a public servant in violation of various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Provisional Attachment Order was issued for attachment of properties worth Rs 1.48 crore which was confirmed by Adjudicating Authority. Five immovable properties in the form of four plots of land and one residential flat having book value of Rs 65.45 lakhs, nine bank accounts having available balance of Rs 48.26 lakhs and five insurance policies having surrender value of Rs. 7.69 lakhs in the name of the main accused and her family members have been prayed for confiscation from the Court," the ED said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

