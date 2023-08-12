'I never compromise on my commitment to fitness,' says Arjun Bijlani as he works out on sets

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) To look dapper, actor Arjun Bijlani is ensuring that his commitment to fitness shines through. Whether it's the gym or the show set, he diligently works out to stay fit and fab.

Arjun is currently seen as the lead in the romantic drama 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'.

During a break on the sets of the show, Arjun seizes the opportunity to stretch and do core exercises.

Also, after the wrap-up, he goes to the gym daily and does strength and functional training, continuously pushes his boundaries to stay in top form.

Talking about the same, Arjun said: "Life on set can be fast-paced and demanding, leaving little time for other things like exercise and entertainment. However, I never compromise on my commitment to fitness. I manage time in some or the other way."

"In fact, I do my stretching and focus on core workouts during short breaks on the 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' set. With an unwavering determination, you'll find me not just rehearsing lines, but doing pushups and core exercises, sculpting both my character and my physique during my breaks," said Arjun.

Further elaborating on his fitness routine, the 40-year-old actor said: "Once shooting is done, I head to the gym and engage in strength and functional training, pushing my boundaries on-set and beyond to stay fit and fine. I've also transformed some bits of the sets into a mini gym, ensuring that regardless of time constraints, I can continue to work on myself and stay dedicated to a healthy lifestyle."

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. In the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons in the marketx while she steps out to get medicines for her tauji.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' airs on Zee TV.

