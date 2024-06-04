Early trends show Rahul Gandhi leading by over 20,000 votes in Wayanad

Jun 04, 2024, 09:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 (IANS) Sitting Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, is leading by over 20,000 votes against CPI's Annie Raja, the wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja, and state BJP President K. Surendran, as per early trends on Saturday.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi won by a big margin of 4.37 lakhs votes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
National News
India news
news in english
rahul gandhi
congress
INDIA bloc
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Elections 2024
results
Advertisement
Back to Top