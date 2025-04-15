EAM Jaishankar launches key development projects in Gujarat’s Narmada

Narmada, April 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar was in Gujarat’s Narmada district on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to the state, during which he inaugurated some projects and also laid the foundation stone for several key development initiatives aimed at fostering growth in the region.

As a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and the Central government’s designated representative for the aspirational district, Dr Jaishankar’s visit focused on improving infrastructure, health, education, and local services.

During the visit, Dr Jaishankar highlighted the significance of grassroots development and praised ongoing efforts to uplift the region through targeted projects.

“Small steps can make a big difference,” he said, encapsulating the spirit of the visit.

On Tuesday, one of the highlights of his tour was the inauguration of a newly upgraded gymnastics hall at the Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus in Rajpipla.

Equipped with modern gear and amenities, the facility aims to provide aspiring athletes with a competitive edge.

“Delighted to inaugurate the new Gymnastic hall upgraded with modern equipment at Chhotubhai Purani Sports Campus, Rajpipla,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on social media.

“Heartening to see young athletes and sports enthusiasts, even small children, making good use of these facilities. Such opportunities will allow the latent talent of our country to reach competitive levels. #FitIndia," he wrote further.

In Lachras, he inaugurated a new smart Anganwadi centre and a smart classroom, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving early childhood education and digital learning in rural areas. "Good to be back in Lachras. Glad to inaugurate the smart Anganwadi and smart classroom there,” he noted.

Dr. Jaishankar also visited the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Rajpipla, acknowledging the efficient services being delivered to residents at the grassroots level.

“Commend their efforts in providing smooth and efficient passport services at grassroots level,” he said.

A major point of emphasis was the tourism infrastructure in Ekta Nagar, the area surrounding the iconic Statue of Unity.

“Encouraged to see steady development of tourism facilities in Ekta Nagar,” he said. “Hotels, smart bus stops, shops, food courts, gardens and recreational spaces are expanding at a rapid pace. Good to see such progress on ease of tourism," the EAM wrote on his X handle after visiting the place on Monday.

