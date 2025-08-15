e-Sushrut clinics to empower doctors, create interoperable digital health ecosystem

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) The new e-Sushrut@Clinics will empower doctors and help create an interoperable digital health ecosystem, said Union Health Secretary Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava.

The National Health Authority (NHA) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out e-Sushrut@Clinic.

e-Sushrut@Clinic provides a lightweight, cloud-based Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) designed specifically for outpatient clinics and is designed specifically for small and medium healthcare providers. It also marks a pivotal step in expanding the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, which aims to support the development of an integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

“The demand for an affordable government-backed HMIS was persisting for a long time. With CDAC’s collaboration, we expect e-Sushrut@Clinic to empower and cater to tens of thousands of doctors and facility managers nationwide- improving efficiency, data security, and patient satisfaction,” Srivastava said.

“Since the version is ABDM-enabled, it will help in the adoption of ABDM and help create an interoperable digital health ecosystem,” she added.

Recognising that many AIIMS hospitals already successfully use C-DAC’s systems, the e-Sushrut@Clinic was developed to bring the same proven solution and credibility to private stakeholders.

With the official support of the NHA, this initiative provides a secure and reliable platform, addressing a critical need for a trusted Health Management Information System in the private sector.

“This is a great partnership with the National Health Authority, marking an important step toward bringing digital healthcare to the whole country. By simplifying digital adoption for healthcare providers, it will help speed up the creation of a transparent and interconnected digital health ecosystem, ultimately providing faster, more reliable care to patients everywhere,” Vivek Khaneja, Executive Director of C-DAC.

The application developed by C-DAC is a lighter version of their flagship e-Sushrut HMIS software -- currently in use at 17 AIIMS and more than 4,000 health facilities across the country.

Any healthcare provider can onboard the software from his/her laptop/mobile on a webpage through their Health Facility Registry (HFR) and Health Professionals Registry (HPR).

If the healthcare provider is not registered on HFR/HPR, they would be able to register on eSushrut@Clinic itself.

“This will make it much easier for doctors in both public and private clinics to access and update patient health records, offer telemedicine services, and streamline diagnostics and prescriptions. eSushrut@Clinic is tailored for outpatient management, pharmacy, and nursing modules, and delivers essential functionalities at a low per-user cost,” the Ministry of Health said.

The platform enables small clinics, sub-centres, and medium-sized hospitals to digitise patient records, prescriptions, and billing with minimal technical overhead.

