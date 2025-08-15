Tiranga in daily life: Colours that live beyond the National Flag

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the country celebrates the 79th Independence Day on Friday, any Indian stepping outside on any given day in August is greeted by the heartwarming sight of saffron, white, and green colours flashing in the sunlight. In August, the National Flag flutters in thousands of balconies, vehicles, market places, offices and can be seen carried by street vendors as people buy the Tricolour ahead of August 15 celebrations across India. This demonstrates that the Tiranga is a beloved symbol and reminder of India's freedom from colonial rule.

After attaining freedom from 200 years of British rule in 1947, following a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices of freedom fighters, which are still alive in the minds of Indians, the unfurling of the National Flag is not just a symbolic gesture. It represents the will, strength and the sacrifice of countless Indians who laid down their lives for the country's Independence struggle and for the honour of the Tiranga after the nation achieved freedom.

Each colour of the National Flag symbolises India's past and present as saffron stands for courage and sacrifice, white for peace, green for growth and prosperity, and the Ashoka Chakra for the unending path of righteousness.

Threads of Pride: Tricolour in fashion.

From the looms of Varanasi to high-streets and boutiques, designers reinvent the Tiranga for every generation.

"From handwoven sarees in artisanal clusters of Varanasi and Kanchipuram to breezy Kurtis and scarves, the saffron-white-green motif is a favourite for everyday yet meaningful fashion", according to an article in news website 'India Narrative'.

"Contemporary stylists update these palettes for a new generation — think Anarkalis and shararas stitched in strategic tricolour panels, hand-painted dupattas, and statement tricolour jackets paired with jeans and sneakers for Republic Day or Independence Day," it further added.

Notably, Bharat Tex 2025 showcased how the flag’s palette can be both timeless and trendy.

Patriotism on a Plate:

In kitchens, the flag comes alive as edible art. Saffron-tinted curries, steaming white rice, and bright green saag form hearty meals.

Desserts like tri-layered barfi, tricolour ice creams, and Tiranga sandwiches trend online each Independence Day, a pleasant blending of nostalgia and national pride.

Crafting the Colours:

Artisans and art enthusiasts keep the Tiranga vibrant each year, whether it is kite makers in Ahmedabad, Delhi or in any other part of the country or florists weaving tricolour garlands and bouquets. With the expansion of social media and it's trending culture, illustrators and meme-makers spread the colours across screens worldwide.

Living the Tiranga:

The flag’s presence isn’t limited to national holidays. Offices, yoga studios, schools, and even digital spaces embrace it year-round, reminding us that patriotism is not a date on the calendar but a daily act.

This Independence Day, whether you wear it, cook it, fly it, or share it online, let the Tiranga remind you that being Indian is not just celebrated — it’s lived, every single day.

