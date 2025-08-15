Independence Day Message: Sajjala Seeks Political Accountability, Slams TDP Over ZPTC Polls

To mark the 79th Independence Day, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the national flag at the party central office in Tadepalli.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala called on political parties to be accountable.

Emphasizing that YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a trustworthy person who cares immensely for the welfare of the people, he took a jab at the ruling TDP alliance and observed that some political parties have become habituated to deceiving people with false promises.

Sajjala came down heavily on the ruling TDP for “stealing” the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC bypolls, which were held on August 12.

He noted that YS Jagan acted with restraint despite the large-scale malpractices carried out by the TDP in an attempt to win the elections, and the State Election Commission’s neglect in addressing their concerns.

Demanding CCTV footage from polling booths and webcasting, Sajjala sought to know why the TDP was afraid to prove that their election victory was legitimate.

Asserting that the YSRCP will approach courts for justice, he expressed concern over the weakening of democracy in the State.

The YSRCP senior leader called for a fair investigation into the irregularities during polling at 15 polling booths in Pulivendula for the ZPTC elections. He said a neutral investigation agency should probe the issue.

“If people have actually cast their votes, the ink on their fingers will reveal the truth. It will then become clear how the polling was conducted,” Sajjala said and called upon all those who wanted “freedom and independence to survive” to join the probe.

Highlighting that the YSRCP has never lost any election in the history of Pulivendula, Sajjala said, “YS Jagan had called for peaceful elections, which is why the YSRCP did not retaliate to the TDP’s atrocities. People’s lives would have been in danger, had we also fought hard.”

Elaborating on the massive poll rigging, he said voting was conducted without YSRCP agents at polling booths. Instead, 2,000 police officers were deployed at 15 polling booths in Pulivendula, he added.

YS Jagan certainly believes that justice will prevail and that the legal system will take its natural course to protect democracy, he remarked.