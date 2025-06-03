On-duty police constable in Bengal's Gopalnagar tries to kill himself

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) A police constable attached to the Chamta police camp in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district allegedly tried to kill himself with his service revolver.

The constable has been identified as Bibhas Ghosh, and he made the suicide attempt on Monday night when he was on duty at the 10-mile area, which comes under the jurisdiction of Gopalnagar Police Station. He was a part of the second battalion of the state armed police.

His colleagues immediately shifted him to a local Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital.

However, as his condition started deteriorating, he was hurriedly shifted to the state-run S.S.K. M. Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early Tuesday morning.

He is currently being treated there, and his condition continues to be quite serious. After he was initially shifted to the Bongaon Sub-Divisional Hospital, senior district police officials, including the district Police superintendent Dinesh Kumar, rushed to the hospital and inquired about his condition.

Police sources said that initially, after the gunshot was heard and the constable was found in a pool of blood, there was panic among his colleagues that he might have been shot by someone else. However, later, it came out that he had shot himself, the sources said.

The family members of the constable have informed the cops that Ghosh was under medication for his neurological problems for quite some time.

"However, a thorough investigation had started into the matter. Even if it is a case of a suicide attempt, which in all probability is, there will be a probe on what exactly prompted him to take such an extreme step," said a district police official.

To recall, in February this year, a constable of Kolkata Police, who was in charge of the personal security of a judge of a city court, was found dead within the court premises.

Later, investigation revealed that the deceased constable, Gopal Kumar Nath, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver.

