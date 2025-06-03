Triptii Dimri reveals the place where her heart feels most at ease

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri opened up about the special place where she finds true peace and comfort.

Sharing heartfelt moments from her recent trip to the hills, the ‘Animal’ actress revealed that the hills and mountains hold a deep connection to her soul and offer her a sanctuary away from the hustle of daily life. On Tuesday, Triptii Dimri shared a video capturing serene moments from her trip to the hills. In the video, she is seen enjoying the gentle rain while sitting on a rock, peacefully gazing at the lush green hills surrounding her. She also delights in making and savoring a simple meal of Maggi amidst the tranquil natural setting, embracing the calm and simplicity that the hills offer.

Sharing this clip, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress wrote, “Where my heart feels most at ease.” Dimri also added the trending song ‘Pahadon Mein’ by Salman Elahi to her video.

On the professional front, she is set to star alongside Prabhas in an exciting new venture. “Spirit” will be Triptii’s debut collaboration with the ‘Baahubali’ star. Triptii Dimri is set to step in as the lead actress for “Spirit”, replacing Deepika Padukone. Recent reports revealed that Deepika has opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film.Though the exact reasons remain unclear, sources suggest the director was put off by the extensive demands from the star, which allegedly included restricted working hours, a hefty fee, and a share of the film’s profits.

The 'Bulbbul' actress will also star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shazia Iqbal’s “Dhadak 2.” The film, backed by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, is the official sequel to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which introduced Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to audiences.

In addition, Triptii has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including “Arjun Ustara” with Shahid Kapoor, “Ma Behan” featuring Madhuri Dixit, “Animal Park” alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and an untitled film starring Yash.

