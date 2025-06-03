AP Govt Announces One-Day Holiday for State Council Attendees on June 5!

The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) will hold its state council meeting in Vijayawada on the 5th and 6th of this month. In light of this important gathering, the Andhra Pradesh state government has issued orders approving a special holiday for employees participating in the event.

While APGEA president Suryanarayana had requested two days of holiday, the government has officially sanctioned one day of special leave. This AP holiday applies only to those government employees attending the state council meeting. Officials have clarified that this is not a general public holiday, but a specific benefit extended to active participants from various districts.

Employees intending to avail this holiday must submit a formal application through their respective departments. The leave will be treated as a special casual leave upon verification of participation.

This move is seen as a gesture of encouragement towards employee involvement in organizational activities. However, departments have been instructed to ensure that normal operations are not disrupted due to the sanctioned holiday.

This announcement is particularly important for employees planning travel to Vijayawada and those managing work schedules around this special AP holiday.