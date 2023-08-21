Drunk resident assaults apartment security guard in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) A security guard at an apartment in Delhi's Dwarka was assaulted by a drunk resident following a dispute over parking, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, a PCR call was received at Dwarka South police station regarding a quarrel at Manglik Apartment, Sector 6, Dwarka.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that the victim, security guard Sadashiv Jha, had allegedly been beaten by Sahil over a parking dispute, the official added.

The official further mentioned that a medical examination of the guard was conducted, revealing an injury above his left eyebrow.

"The guard's statement was recorded, and a case was registered under sections 323, 341, and 506 of the IPC. A medical examination of the alleged assailant, Sahil, was also carried out, confirming his intoxication," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

